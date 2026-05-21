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Canada, China
Chinese interference in G7 countries 'systemic', report warns

By Jérémy André
Reading time 4 minutes
From left to right: Linda Sun, a Sino-American, and Peter Mandelson, a Briton, both of whom have been implicated in scandals that have rocked G7 countries.
From left to right: Linda Sun, a Sino-American, and Peter Mandelson, a Briton, both of whom have been implicated in scandals that have rocked G7 countries. © M. Santiago/Getty/AFP//J. Brady/Press Association Images/MaxPPP//B. Tessier/AFP//PromesaArtStudio/iStock - Photo editing and assembly: Bénédicte Gouttebroze/Indigo Publications

A comparative study on China's informational campaigns led in all G7 countries and published in late May, recommends the setting up of a task force to fight common weaknesses, and particularly at local level.

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