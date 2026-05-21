Canada, China

A comparative study on China's informational campaigns led in all G7 countries and published in late May, recommends the setting up of a task force to fight common weaknesses, and particularly at local level.
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China, France, Taiwan
In Marseille, United Front promotes reunification with Taiwan amid local elections
The Association of Southern France for the Promotion of the Peaceful Reunification of China held its first major gathering in Marseille on 8 March during local elections. The city's Chinese consul attended, calling for Chinese reunification with Taiwan.
China, France
Macron entrusts former PM Raffarin with new China mission
Following the disappointing outcome of his Beijing trip late last year, President Emmanuel Macron has tasked former premier Jean-Pierre Raffarin with looking at a 'renewed' Franco-Chinese relationship.
China, France
French ex-PM Laurent Fabius star guest at Chinese influence forum
After an exhibition of his paintings in Shanghai, the French former prime minister was the guest of honour at a major parallel diplomacy gathering on the shores of Lake Taihu, where foreign dignitaries rubbed shoulders with members of the United Front and Chinese security services.
China, France
France's Florian Philippot the odd darling of Chinese propaganda network
A forthcoming report by IRSEM researcher Paul Charon deciphers an ecosystem of fake websites set up by two Chinese propaganda agents. They repeatedly promote Florian Philippot, an ex-MEP and former vice-president of France's National Front.
Spotlight | United Kingdom
Inside Orbis, part 2: former MI6 employee's intelligence firm also probed Lords' Russia links
Investigating links with Russia's political and security apparatus is an integral part of Orbis's activities. But in addition to the now famous ‘Steele dossier' against Donald Trump, the firm also investigated big names close to ‘Londongrad' in the British parliament's upper house.
China, Italy
After Italy's exit from Belt and Road Initiative, Meloni hopes to renew ties with Xi
After much hesitation, the Italian prime minister has decided to meet the Chinese president in Beijing. At stake is a three-year trade agreement currently being negotiated.