Your account has been succesfully created.
EN FR
Scroll through edition

China
Party sends experts to Global South to counter debt trap narrative

Reading time 3 minutes
The Chinese Communist Party badge on the jacket of a member of the National People's Congress (NPC).
The Chinese Communist Party badge on the jacket of a member of the National People's Congress (NPC). © Wang Fei/Xinhua News Agency/Newscom/MaxPPP

Small delegations of Chinese researchers have been deployed to several countries with the aim of determining the reasons behind negative perceptions of debt to China and seeking ways to thwart them.

Read also

Headlines

The head of Britain’s MI6, Blaise Metreweli, on 15 December 2025 in London.
Spymaster | Iran, United Kingdom MI6 head Blaise Metreweli, a career Iran watcher facing evolving threat from Tehran Iran Trump rebuffs French offer to take charge of Iran's uranium
French President Emmanuel Macron, on 21 April 2026 in Paris.
United States Intel chief Tulsi Gabbard seeks fresh momentum from World Cup
US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard, on 18 March 2026 in Washington.
China, France France risks 'long-term strategy of influence' from China, study on G7 cautions
Former French Prime Ministers Laurent Fabius (left) and Jean-Pierre Raffarin (right).

Related topics to this article

Headlines

The head of Britain’s MI6, Blaise Metreweli, on 15 December 2025 in London.
Spymaster | Iran, United Kingdom MI6 head Blaise Metreweli, a career Iran watcher facing evolving threat from Tehran Iran Trump rebuffs French offer to take charge of Iran's uranium
French President Emmanuel Macron, on 21 April 2026 in Paris.
United States Intel chief Tulsi Gabbard seeks fresh momentum from World Cup
US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard, on 18 March 2026 in Washington.
China, France France risks 'long-term strategy of influence' from China, study on G7 cautions
Former French Prime Ministers Laurent Fabius (left) and Jean-Pierre Raffarin (right).

Related topics to this article

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!