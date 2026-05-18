The Chinese Communist Party badge on the jacket of a member of the National People's Congress (NPC). © Wang Fei/Xinhua News Agency/Newscom/MaxPPP

Small delegations of Chinese researchers have been deployed to several countries with the aim of determining the reasons behind negative perceptions of debt to China and seeking ways to thwart them.

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