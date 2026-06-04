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China, India, Russia
China seeks new BRICS+ strategy for 2027 summit

Reading time 4 min
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during a plenary session held as part of the BRICS+ format at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, on 24 October 2024.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during a plenary session held as part of the BRICS+ format at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, on 24 October 2024. © Maxim Shemetov/Pool/Reuters

Amid ongoing disagreements with this year's BRICS+ summit host New Delhi and rising regional tensions, Xi Jinping has ordered a review of the body's objectives for the 2027 summit to be hosted by Beijing. Its new strategy will focus on multilateralism and take a tougher stance on Japan.

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Headlines

General Ye Win Oo, commander-in-chief of the junta's armed forces, in Naypyidaw, on 30 March 2026.
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15% OFF your subscription

Special offer: Only 6d and 5h to take advantage of it

Consult our offers

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 12/06/2026

Headlines

General Ye Win Oo, commander-in-chief of the junta's armed forces, in Naypyidaw, on 30 March 2026.
Spymaster | Myanmar Ye Win Oo, Myanmar's ruthless spymaster turned military chief China, Europe, France Beijing snubs French investment gathering amid heated trade tensions with EU
French President Emmanuel Macron at the Choose France investment gathering, at the Chateau de Versailles, in Versailles, on 1 June 2026.
Kazakhstan, Russia Alaco uncovers links between Russia's Rusal and Kazakh coal producer
Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska attends the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, on 20 June 2025.
Germany Intelligences services ramp up efforts to attract new recruits
BND Headquarters, in Mitte, Berlin, on 28 June 2022.
France Algorithmic intelligence techniques gain momentum

Related topics to this article

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