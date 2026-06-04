China, India, Russia

Amid ongoing disagreements with this year's BRICS+ summit host New Delhi and rising regional tensions, Xi Jinping has ordered a review of the body's objectives for the 2027 summit to be hosted by Beijing. Its new strategy will focus on multilateralism and take a tougher stance on Japan.
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Afghanistan, India
India seeks Taliban deal to counter Pakistan
India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval has since mid 2025 made several informal visits to Afghanistan. New Delhi is apparently seeking common ground with the Taliban regime in order to counter Pakistani influence, while taking care not to upset China's regional interests.
China
Beijing manifests vested interest in stabilising Afghanistan
China is trying to build a regional consensus, with backing from BRICS countries, to support Afghanistan's stabilisation. The underlying goal for the Chinese Communist Party is to consolidate its own interests in the country.
China
Guoanbu pushing Chinese diplomacy within Paris-based international organisations
The Chinese Communist Party wants to strengthen Beijing's position within international organisations, with the support of the Ministry of State Security. The Paris-based OECD and UNESCO are in particular being targeted.
The Agencies' Gazette
London hikes spy budget, Ablyazov case in Senate, Vietnamese spy olympics, CNAM chair open, Guoanbu recommendations for BRICS
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
United KingdomGovernment winds intelligence budget back up
France/KazakhstanSenator Nathalie Goulet reopens oligarch Ablyazov affair
VietnamMilitary intelligence prepares in-house olympic games
FranceRace for criminology chair officially open
China/BRICSGuoanbu favours 12 countries with "partnership" status
China, Russia, Turkey
China-Turkey rift ahead of BRICS summit in Kazan
With Russia due to host the next BRICS summit in Kazan, officials from China's ministry of state security have been scrambling to keep Beijing in control and prevent Turkey tilting the group's orbit towards Moscow.