The new prime minister of the Solomon Islands, Matthew Wale, had long promised transparency regarding the secret security deal signed with Beijing in 2022. But in a sharp turnaround, the leader recently said he will not release the agreement. For its part, Beijing never really feared Wale's past promises and already has a ready-made model in place to consolidate its influence.
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China, Taiwan
Guoanbu doubles down on long-term clandestine operations in Taiwan
Beijing's spies have shifted from recruiting agents among Taiwan's elite to targeting soldiers, police, and local officials in the self-ruled island through criminal gangs, underground banks and money lenders.
Spotlight | China, Japan, North Korea
Xi lets prospect of Japan's nuclearisation hover over Pyonyang talks
The Chinese president's silence over the nuclear issue during the summit in the North Korean capital sent a clear signal to Kim Jong-un that a return to the negotiating table with Washington is now the only way to avert a far more destabilising prospect: that of the the official nuclearisation of Japan.
China, India, Russia
China seeks new BRICS+ strategy for 2027 summit
Amid ongoing disagreements with this year's BRICS+ summit host New Delhi and rising regional tensions, Xi Jinping has ordered a review of the body's objectives for the 2027 summit to be hosted by Beijing. Its new strategy will focus on multilateralism and take a tougher stance on Japan.
The Agencies' Gazette
SGDSN audited, UK Foreign Office cuts, Italy inspired by Viginum, Myanmar mercenaries, Solomon Islands compromises
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
FranceSGDSN audit launched
United KingdomForeign Office plans drastic cuts
ItalyRome looks to France to fight foreign interference
EstoniaBook published on ex-legionnaires' adventures in Myanmar
China/AustraliaThe Solomon Islands reach middle ground in Pacific standoff
China, UAE, Vanuatu
From the Gulf to China, the Cheung-Leong family central to Vanuatu's diplomatic ambitions
Vanuatu files 3/3. The sale of golden passports is a major diplomatic asset for the archipelago. The highly influential Cheung-Leong family is central to the lucrative business, with privileged networks in China and the Gulf, two key investors in Vanuatu's infrastructure.
Spotlight | China, United States
Pentagon contractors rally to thwart Beijing's Pacific islands ambitions
The US and China are battling over the Pacific islands with promises of funding, but behind these very visible efforts, the Pentagon is more discreetly enlisting the help of experienced consultants within the key archipelagos' defence ministries in an attempt to align them with the West.