Thailand is struggling to maintain its KNDS and Elbit Systems howitzers and to build up a sufficient stockpile of shells to wage its war against Cambodia.
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Thailand
King's Guard's 'Eastern Tigers' propel their man to top of Thai army
With skirmishes on the border with Cambodia threatening to flare up again, a favourite to take over as the Royal Thai Army's commander in chief has emerged, backed by powerful networks with links to the royal palace and affairs along the border.
China, European Union, France
Chinese sanctions threaten to disrupt European supplies of gunpowder used in hunting cartridges
Beijing's sanctions on seven European defence manufacturers it accuses of exporting arms to Taiwan now threaten supplies of nitrocellulose, a compound used to make gunpowder. China's measures, announced in late April, have until now been downplayed, despite the risks they pose to firms throughout the bloc as it seeks to rearm.
Thailand
Bangkok blows the starting whistle for its future frigate
Bangkok is advancing on the tender process for its future frigate by distributing specifications to interested manufacturers. Competition for this contract is expected to be intense and attract international interest.
Japan, United States
US supplier to Washington's Asian allies suffers alleged trade secret theft
A Californian firm specialising in military aircraft parts, and which is a key link in the US Indo-Pacific strategy, is suing a former employee. The case has thrown strategic US commercial networks in Asia off-kilter.
Cambodia, Thailand
Border conflict generates business and secret partnerships in Bangkok and Phnom Penh
The resumption of border hostilities on 10 November after a Cambodian mine wounded a Thai soldier provided a boost for the defence exhibition in Bangkok. China and Vietnam are meanwhile providing equipment and services to Cambodia.
South Korea, Thailand
Challengers catching up with Franco-Korean partnership for Thai frigate contract
The Royal Thai Navy's plan to acquire a new vessel has attracted interest from numerous international groups. South Korea's Hanwha Ocean, in partnership with French companies, is currently in pole position, but the competition is getting closer than ever.
Czech Republic, Philippines
Czech arms firms on sales offensive in Philippines, promoting howitzers to training aircraft
Since Czech defence minister Jana Cernochova's visit to Manila in February, the country's arms manufacturers have stepped up their efforts to sell their defence wares to the Philippines, following in their Israeli counterparts' footsteps.
China, Thailand
Thai military intelligence is China's best business ally in Bangkok
The political change taking place in Thailand as a result of Paetongtarn Shinawatra's appointment as prime minister should not change the country's defence spending habits. The Thai army, particularly its intelligence services, are expected to continue buying Chinese.
France, Thailand
KNDS hopes to sell new Caesar howitzers in Bangkok
Bilateral trips at the highest levels are helping to speed up French and Thai projects. KNDS, a European industrial group, is also looking for business through its local partner, which is owned by a car tycoon.