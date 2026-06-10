With skirmishes on the border with Cambodia threatening to flare up again, a favourite to take over as the Royal Thai Army's commander in chief has emerged, backed by powerful networks with links to the royal palace and affairs along the border.
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Spy Way of Life | Thailand
The Amari Bangkok, a hub for security diplomacy
Officials from Thailand's National Security Council regularly hold meetings at the luxury hotel known for its Italian wines, to outline their strategy on Cambodia, scam centres on the border with Myanmar, and separatists in the south of the country.
Spy Way of Life | Thailand
The BKK Social Club, a fashionable hub for Bangkok's corporate intelligence community
Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous dens to meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online visits the BKK Social Club in Thai capital, a favourite haunt for international consultants.
France, Myanmar, Thailand
French cyber police step up efforts against Myanmar-based scammers
Following on from US sanctions, the French interior ministry is taking action against Myanmar cybercriminals, including trying to stop them accessing French citizens' personal data.