Beijing's sanctions on seven European defence manufacturers it accuses of exporting arms to Taiwan now threaten supplies of nitrocellulose, a compound used to make gunpowder. China's measures, announced in late April, have until now been downplayed, despite the risks they pose to firms throughout the bloc as it seeks to rearm.
Read also
China, European Union, France
Chinese spies fish for high-profile European targets via fake LinkedIn profiles
Guoanbu goes fishing for secrets (1/3) - European countries have identified a large-scale operation run by the Chinese Ministry of State Security to obtain sensitive and even classified information via fake accounts on social networking sites.
Spotlight | France, Japan, South Korea
Macron to visit Tokyo and Seoul
Emmanuel Macron is to travel during the cherry blossom season to the two North-East Asian countries, long neglected by the French president. His tour will provide a catch-up session for these two relationships, where defence cooperation has been stymied.
Czech Republic, Philippines
Czech arms firms on sales offensive in Philippines, promoting howitzers to training aircraft
Since Czech defence minister Jana Cernochova's visit to Manila in February, the country's arms manufacturers have stepped up their efforts to sell their defence wares to the Philippines, following in their Israeli counterparts' footsteps.
Spy Way of Life | Belgium, European Union
Meet Meat, a Brussels steakhouse for Russian and Chinese spies on the hunt for gossip
Across the globe, spies love to gather in inconspicuous dens to meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online enjoys a meal at Meet Meat, a Brussels steakhouse a stone's throw away from the European Commission where spies listen out for juicy information.