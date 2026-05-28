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China, European Union, France
Chinese sanctions threaten to disrupt European supplies of gunpowder used in hunting cartridges

By Jérémy André
Reading time 3 minutes
FN Browning Group, which controls the French hunting ammunition manufacturer Sofisport, tops a blacklist issued by Beijing on 24 April.
FN Browning Group, which controls the French hunting ammunition manufacturer Sofisport, tops a blacklist issued by Beijing on 24 April. © Éric Guilloret/Biosphoto via AFP

Beijing's sanctions on seven European defence manufacturers it accuses of exporting arms to Taiwan now threaten supplies of nitrocellulose, a compound used to make gunpowder. China's measures, announced in late April, have until now been downplayed, despite the risks they pose to firms throughout the bloc as it seeks to rearm.

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