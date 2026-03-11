France, United States

Gabriel Scheinmann speaking at a conference at The Charles Hotel in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US, on 8 February 2025. © Sophie Park/Reuters

Charles Kushner's chief of staff, Gabriel Scheinmann, is the driving force and architect of some of the US embassy in Paris's most strident actions over the past year. He is also the descendant of a family deeply rooted in the world of French espionage.

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