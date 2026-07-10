The party organised under very tight security on 6 July by the Israeli embassy in the capital to mark Independence Day had all the hallmarks of a diplomatic and military show of force.
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France, United States
The intriguing Gabriel Scheinmann, a grandson of French spies now shaping US diplomacy in Paris
Charles Kushner's chief of staff, Gabriel Scheinmann, is the driving force and architect of some of the US embassy in Paris's most strident actions over the past year. He is also the descendant of a family deeply rooted in the world of French espionage.
Spotlight | Azerbaijan, France, Israel
Mossad's aborted mediation of Paris-Baku spy scrap
As tensions between France and Azerbaijan escalated late last year, with intelligence officers expelled from both sides, Baku's services asked Mossad to talk to the DGSE on its behalf, we have learned.
Azerbaijan, Israel
Baku wins intelligence war thanks to Israeli contracts
From state-of-the-art sensors to ultra-accurate field modelling, Tel Aviv has made its latest intelligence-gathering technologies available to Baku, rapidly changing the trajectory of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh - and allowing Israel to advance its pawns against Tehran.
Spotlight | Iran, Israel | Intelligence
Battle lines shift in Israel-Iran stand-off
With speculation mounting over what action Israel may take against Iran, Intelligence Online can reveal that Israel has been redeploying in the Caucasus, on Iran’s border. Having broken off relations with Turkey, its long-time ally in the region, Israel recently [.