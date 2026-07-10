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France, Israel
Israel's national day celebration in Paris well attended despite claims of diplomatic isolation

The party organised under very tight security on 6 July by the Israeli embassy in the capital to mark Independence Day had all the hallmarks of a diplomatic and military show of force.

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Headlines

BlueBird Tech's Chuyka RF detector deployed by GUR operators in Donbass to detect the presence of FPV drones.
Spotlight | Baltic States, Denmark, Sweden, Ukraine BlueBird Tech, the Ukrainian start-up filling diplomatic pouches out of Kyiv China In PLA purges, Xi Jinping 'spares' three of his close associates
In the latest PLA purges, General Liu Zhenli (left) and General Zhang Youxia were removed from their posts without being imprisoned.
Australia, France Five years after AUKUS, Canberra extends cautious hand to French defence Russia Friendly and 'unfriendly' master spies meet in Moscow for major security forum
Foreign delegations at the 14th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues in Moscow, on 28 May 2026.
Spy Way of Life | France The Suzanne Lenglen stadium in Paris, a training ground for future Chinese spies?
The Suzanne Lenglen sports complex near the French Armed Forces General Staff headquarters in western Paris.

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20% OFF your subscription

Special offer: Only 0d and 14h to take advantage of it

Consult our offers

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 10/07/2026

Headlines

BlueBird Tech's Chuyka RF detector deployed by GUR operators in Donbass to detect the presence of FPV drones.
Spotlight | Baltic States, Denmark, Sweden, Ukraine BlueBird Tech, the Ukrainian start-up filling diplomatic pouches out of Kyiv China In PLA purges, Xi Jinping 'spares' three of his close associates
In the latest PLA purges, General Liu Zhenli (left) and General Zhang Youxia were removed from their posts without being imprisoned.
Australia, France Five years after AUKUS, Canberra extends cautious hand to French defence Russia Friendly and 'unfriendly' master spies meet in Moscow for major security forum
Foreign delegations at the 14th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues in Moscow, on 28 May 2026.
Spy Way of Life | France The Suzanne Lenglen stadium in Paris, a training ground for future Chinese spies?
The Suzanne Lenglen sports complex near the French Armed Forces General Staff headquarters in western Paris.

Related topics to this article

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