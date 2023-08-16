Earth observation SPACs seek best political and financial strategy
Planet, Blacksky and Satellogic, which launched on the stock market through a SPAC, have situations and strategies that are very different, particularly in export markets.
After letting its focus on Syria slip, the United States is now having to sit by and watch as the Assad regime continues to engage with Turkey. If the two neighbours do restore ties, this could pull the US back into the regional troubles and call into question the presence of US troops in northeast Syria.
Freshly retired Major General Aaron Prupas has swapped his uniform for a business suit and launched a firm focusing on the development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies for military use, just as the US military is ramping up its efforts on that front.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is almost the first conflict in history to be followed with live and publically available satellite imagery. The intelligence fuelling the information war between Russia and the West is not coming from state services alone.