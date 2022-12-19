Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES

Former Maven director Aaron Prupas launches artificial intelligence consultancy

Freshly retired Major General Aaron Prupas has swapped his uniform for a business suit and launched a firm focusing on the development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies for military use, just as the US military is ramping up its efforts on that front. [...] (411 words)
Issue dated 19/12/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Surveillance & Interception

