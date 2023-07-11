Your account has been succesfully created.
ISRAEL UNITED STATES

Israeli OSINT specialist Ultra launches sales drive in North America

Israeli open source intelligence (OSINT) company Ultra has called in Canadian company Wellington Advocacy to lead a charm offensive in the United States - just as Washington is tightening control over Israeli technical intelligence service providers. [...]
Published on 11/07/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Surveillance & Interception

