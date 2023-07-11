How Bler sold its OSINT wares to Egypt's technical intelligence agency
Through various intermediaries, the Israeli firm has managed to deliver, via Singapore, its Webint Center platform to Cairo's Technical Research Department.
Read this article here:
An unusual trial that ended this month saw Woolsey accused of protecting Mormon polygamists and an Armenian national convicted of fraud against US government agencies. He reportedly evaded charges due to suffering from advanced dementia.
Founded in 2018 by Israeli former military intelligence officers, the open source intelligence firm Labyrinth had heavyweight advisers on board in Tamir Pardo, Amos Yadlin and Roni Alsheich, but that didn't prevent its recent demise.