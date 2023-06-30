Your account has been succesfully created.
EGYPT ISRAEL

How Bler sold its OSINT wares to Egypt's technical intelligence agency

Through various intermediaries, the Israeli firm has managed to deliver, via Singapore, its Webint Center platform to Cairo's Technical Research Department. [...] (192 words)
Published on 30/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT

