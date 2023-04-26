Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spotlight
UNITED STATES

The tumultuous twilight of former CIA chief James Woolsey's business career

Retired CIA Director R. James Woolsey in Washington, in February 2011.
Retired CIA Director R. James Woolsey in Washington, in February 2011. © Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
An unusual trial that ended this month saw Woolsey accused of protecting Mormon polygamists and an Armenian national convicted of fraud against US government agencies. He reportedly evaded charges due to suffering from advanced dementia. Still, companies continue to pay Woolsey for board service and strategic advice. [...] (720 words)
Published on 26/04/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  The tumultuous twilight of former CIA chief James Woolsey's business career 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!