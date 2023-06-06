Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
FRANCE UKRAINE

Thales Parade system prepped to defend Kyiv against Iranian and Russian drones

The Brave1 cluster launched by Ukraine to boost its buzzing defence industry has opened an opportunity for Thales to place its anti-drone system on the Kyiv market. The French firm's Parade system will soon be deployed with the Ukraine armed forces. [...] (625 words)
Published on 06/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

Further reading
AeroVironment's Switchblade kamikaze drone provided by the US to Ukraine to help the country fight off Russia's invasion. © ABACA via Reuters Connect
Spotlight
TURKEY UKRAINE UNITED STATES 10/05/2022

Competition brews between Turkish and US drones in Ukraine 

Recent US drone deliveries have driven Ukraine to give them a complementary role alongside Turkish drones, which up to now had played the starring role in the conflict. Ukraine, now a laboratory for new defence technology, has thus become a scene of defence rivalry between Turkey and the United States.

