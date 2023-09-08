Trade Spot, Israeli cyberintelligence firm Cognyte's Swiss-Cypriot relay
Switzerland is fast becoming a hub for cyberintelligence firms looking for European contracts and a quiet place to base themselves.
The Emirati cybersecurity firm Digital14, which operates the Darkmatter-established vulnerabilities laboratory xen1thLabs, now has an office in India, reflecting the closer cyber cooperation between the two countries.
Tal Dilian, the former commander of Israel's tactical intelligence Unit 8100 and who has been behind some of the industry's most offensive interceptions companies (Circles, WiSpear and his current venture Intellexa), is now making his mark in the Cyber Defence sector.
The CIA, MI6, BND, Unit 8200, DGSE and others are moving towards greater gender quality and inclusion of LGBTQ+ minorities in the workplace as they vie for new recruits. We report on this new race for inclusion among the Western world's intelligence services.