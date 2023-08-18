Trade Spot, Israeli cyberintelligence firm Cognyte's Swiss-Cypriot relay
Switzerland is fast becoming a hub for cyberintelligence firms looking for European contracts and a quiet place to base themselves.
Read this article here:
Israeli spyware firm Merlinx, acquired in 2021 by Israeli-US cloud data company OwnBackup, has been supplying its tools to Bangladesh's intelligence service via Israeli-PC integrator Prelysis. Its rival Intellexa was exposed this month for doing business with the same service.