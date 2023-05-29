Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE

French DGSE's technical department opens up to innovation cooperation

France's external intelligence service has traditionally been reluctant to open up to private companies, but it is edging closer to working with dedicated defence and intelligence innovation outfits. [...] (310 words)
Published on 29/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Surveillance & Interception

