French military planning law: parliament and government go head-to-head over intelligence amendments
Intelligence services in the West are taking a keen interest in the purchase of cookie dataset intelligence, which can be extremely useful to locate, track and understand user behaviour. Their regulators, until now a step behind, are beginning to look into the practice too.
Parliaments in both countries are seeking to control their governments' investment security policies by setting up new parliamentary delegations. These bodies have a direct impact on issues relating to intelligence oversight.
Parliamentary discussion of France's draft 2024-2030 military programming bill has put the spotlight on an initiative by the DRSD to provide a computer emergency response team for the defence sector, which is currently being deployed in key regions.
In the context of a new military programming law currently being debated in French parliament, the DGSE has received unexpected backing from several opposition parties who are pressing for the budget allocated to the service's organisational needs to be increased.