Intelligence Online
Spotlight
UNITED STATES

NUVIEW and Array Labs in race to launch LiDAR satellite constellations

The US startup NUVIEW wants to carve out a niche for itself in the market of laser imaging satellites. Its main competitor operating in this new frontier of geospatial intelligence is the more established American tech firm Array Labs. [...] (526 words)
Published on 18/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

Surveillance & Interception

Further reading
A satellite image shows a battalion-sized unit in a convoy near Filativka training area, Crimea February 15, 2022. © Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters
Spotlight
FRANCE RUSSIA UKRAINE UNITED STATES 03/03/2022

Geospatial intelligence providers caught in the middle of Russia-Ukraine war 

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is almost the first conflict in history to be followed with live and publically available satellite imagery. The intelligence fuelling the information war between Russia and the West is not coming from state services alone.

