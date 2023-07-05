With Demogorgon, Kratos becomes key player in future US fighter planes' electronic warfare capacity
The US startup NUVIEW wants to carve out a niche for itself in the market of laser imaging satellites. Its main competitor operating in this new frontier of geospatial intelligence is the more established American tech firm Array Labs.
The US Air Force's Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) strategic programme is looking to fill certain capability gaps in the area of electronic and cyber warfare. Air platforms and new subsystems resilient to the cyber threat and electromagnetic spectrum interference will be delivered by 2030.
As part of its plans to expand its defence portfolio, the US private equity firm O'Neil Group has carved a special role for itself in the US Space Force and US Air Force's incubator programmes, giving it access to the most promising startups.