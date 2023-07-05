Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
UNITED STATES

With Demogorgon, Kratos becomes key player in future US fighter planes' electronic warfare capacity

The San Diego-based tech firm is putting the finishing touches on a prototype of its electronic warfare drone, which is set to be a cornerstone of US Air Force's sixth-generation fighter aircraft programme. [...] (232 words)
Published on 05/07/2023 at 04:00 GMT

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  With Demogorgon, Kratos becomes key player in future US fighter planes' electronic warfare capacity 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!