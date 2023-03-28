Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
ISRAEL

Latin America continues to attract Israeli cyber firms

Daniel Geifman, previously with Intellexa, has recently launched Totem Solutions, a firm exporting cyber solutions to Latin America. Despite the negative press it has received there, Israeli cyber remains sought-after in that part of the world. [...] (219 words)
Issue dated 28/03/2023

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Latin America continues to attract Israeli cyber firms 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!