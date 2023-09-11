Read this article here:
Natural language processing, popularised by ChatGPT, is of particular interest to the UAE's security apparatus conglomerates for their big data and open source intelligence (OSINT) programmes. The technology also promises to offer new firms in the sector a means to conduct low-cost influence operations.
Now based in the United Arab Emirates, Flashpoint co-founder Laith Alkouri has recently launched the intelligence technologies distributor Intelonyx, which already has some heavyweight cyber threat intelligence partnerships.