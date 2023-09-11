EN FR
Intelligence Online
Bulgaria Israel United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi cyber taps into Israeli-Bulgarian expertise

United Arab Emirates cyber is ramping up its efforts in open source intelligence. Bulgarian OSINT firm Tesseract Intelligence was a guest of the Emirates' Beacon Red stand at the recent ISS World trade fair in Singapore. [...]
Published on 11/09/2023

Surveillance & Interception

