Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spy Way Of Life
COLOMBIA

Nogal Club, an enduring haven for Colombia's military, political and business elites

Nogal club, Bogota, Colombia.
Nogal club, Bogota, Colombia. © El Nogal Club
Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous dens for hush-hush conversation and impromptu reunions. This week, Intelligence Online takes a peak inside Bogota's exclusive Nogal Club, a historical sanctuary for Colombia's right wing and military uppercrust, bombed by the FARC in 2003. [...] (1021 words)
Issue dated 17/03/2023 Reading time 5 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading
Spy Way Of Life UNITED STATES 03/02/2023

For meetings with colleagues and foreign liaison visitors, CIA officials head to J. Gilbert's steakhouse 

Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous dens where they meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online explores J. Gilbert's restaurant, conveniently located near the CIA headquarters in McLean. It's long been a preferred gathering spot for operatives and their guests - and for foreign spies hoping to eavesdrop on them.
J. Gilbert's restaurant in McLean, a favourite meeting place for CIA agents.

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Nogal Club, an enduring haven for Colombia's military, political and business elites 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!