AFRICA ISRAEL

Israeli cyber firm CIPTEAM teams up with Mitrelli

The small Israeli company is the new cyber provider for New Cognito, the cyber subsidiary of the Israeli-Angolan conglomerate Mitrelli, which secures contracts in Africa for Israeli companies. [...] (207 words)
Published on 24/04/2023 at 04:00 GMT

Surveillance & Interception

