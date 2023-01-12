Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spotlight
UNITED KINGDOM

Strategic electronic warfare firm Ultra Electronics reorganises under new shareholder Advent

US investor Advent is substantially remodelling its new subsidiary, the British military and intelligence supplier Ultra Electronics, in response to UK government sovereignty concerns in the wake of the firm's sale last August. [...] (451 words)
Issue dated 12/01/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Strategic electronic warfare firm Ultra Electronics reorganises under new shareholder Advent 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!