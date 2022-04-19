Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED KINGDOM

Defence Intelligence seeks stronger collaboration with the private sector

On the front line of the Ukrainian conflict, British military intelligence is looking to improve its internal processes. A future director will be tasked with accelerating the work of private contractors in the areas of space imagery processing and digital transformation. [...] (361 words)
Issue dated 19/04/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Government Intelligence

Further reading
UNITED KINGDOM 09/11/2021

The fall of Afghanistan: intelligence services were blinded by the Chilcot Inquiry 

The British intelligence services were abandoned by their then boss, foreign secretary Dominic Raab, after their incorrect assessment of the Afghan situation, yet the defence secretary, Ben Wallace, continues to defend them. The latter regards that problem as being the result of the severe damage caused by the Chilcot Inquiry on the Iraqi intervention, which crippled London's spymasters. [...]

