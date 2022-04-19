Australia becomes last Five Eyes member to join support effort for Ukraine
The Ukrainian government and its diplomats in Australia have recently been courting the Australian government, which is providing substantial military aid. [...]
The British intelligence services were abandoned by their then boss, foreign secretary Dominic Raab, after their incorrect assessment of the Afghan situation, yet the defence secretary, Ben Wallace, continues to defend them. The latter regards that problem as being the result of the severe damage caused by the Chilcot Inquiry on the Iraqi intervention, which crippled London's spymasters. [...]
The British defence ministry has hired KPMG to help it launch a defence artificial intelligence centre within its Digital Foundry, a new laboratory aimed at leveraging British digital defence data to fill in gaps in defence intelligence gathering capacities. [...]