Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES UNITED KINGDOM

Arqit plays key role in big quantum encryption projects under development in US and UK

London-based Arqit, which is a key partner of the UK's GCHQ and the US Air Force, is setting the pace in government research on quantum encryption and key distribution in the US and the UK. To help it to win the defence contracts it is aiming at, it is strengthening its technical and commercial services on both sides of the Atlantic. [...] (658 words)
Issue dated 12/04/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
Grant Rogan, CEO of Blenheim Capital Partners. © Nick Ansell/Press Association Images/MaxPPP
Spotlight
UNITED STATES 01/06/2021

Grant Rogan's case against Airbus and Lockheed over Seoul's F-35s could be a game-ender 

After a honeymoon period, offset brokers are finding it increasingly hard to hawk their projects to arms manufacturers and states alike. The most prominent of these, Blenheim Capital, is betting all on a lawsuit after being squeezed out of a daring mega-deal in South Korea. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Arqit plays key role in big quantum encryption projects under development in US and UK 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!