South Korea president-elect puts intelligence services on war footing against Pyongyang
Yoon Suk-yeol has revived dialogue with Washington and Tokyo to try to reconsitute the US-Japan-South Korea alliance. [...]
The Drones project, developed in part by Aleph Networks, will help France's military intelligence analysts better understand network dynamics and monitor influence and propaganda operations. The tool will also be rolled out for use by the private sector. [...]