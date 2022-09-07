Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
FRANCE

Atos Digital Security to chaperone Aleph on cybersecurity market

Thanks to its latest fundraising operation, French dark web investigations specialist Aleph Networks has found itself an ideal partner for its move into the cybersecurity market: Atos Digital Security, the cyber security arm of France's IT group Atos. [...] (397 words)
Issue dated 07/09/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Atos Digital Security to chaperone Aleph on cybersecurity market 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!