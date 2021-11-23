Britain's Horizon and Austria's Airborne join forces to cater to law enforcement
Still hoping to get its interception (SIGINT) constellation into orbit in time for future major British space contracts, Britain's Horizon Technologies recently appointed former GCHQ chief Neil Kempson to advise it. [...]
European manufacturer Airbus Helicopters is proposing to modernise the Ecureuil aircraft in use by the army and the gendarmerie, thus capitalising on the backlog of "Made in Algeria" aircraft produced by its Italian competitor Leonardo. [...]