Despite its own technical deficiencies, Cy4gate is determined to take over RCS Labs as a means of establishing itself on the legal interceptions market, just as the Italian government is trying to rationalise its interception activities. [...]
Following its takeover by Italian cybersecurity group InTheCyber, Memento Labs has been steadily distancing itself from its Hacking Team origins. It is now looking to break into the interceptions hardware market, starting with IMSI catchers. [...]
Italian company IPS is looking to strengthen its position in the surveillance of IP networks just as the Italian market looks to be set to consolidate, with RCS a potential takeover target for Cy4Gate. [...]
Corporate intelligence firm IDESUS, which already had heavyweight support from the likes of Yuri Koshkin, can now call on the expertise of Paolo Lezzi, chairman of Italy's cyber-intelligence firm Memento Labs, previously Hacking Team. [...]