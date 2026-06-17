Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.
New YorkK2 acquires AI firm from Kroll-affiliated VC group
ParisEx-ANSSI official replaces former DGSE executive as Michelin's security chief
ParisAZ Security secures lucrative UAE Paris embassy contract
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United Kingdom, United States
Senior staff cull announced at K2 Integrity
An unexpected round of lay-offs across five offices, began on 13 February, has prompted renewed rumours that the group is targeting a sale.
France
Former DGSE executive tipped to head École de Guerre Économique
Christian Harbulot, who has been at the helm of France's École de Guerre Économique since 1997, will be stepping down before the end of the year. His likely successor is a former senior executive at the French foreign intelligence service and currently works at Michelin.
The Corporate Intelligence Gazette
Amarante's UAE Parisian security contract, Portman's promotions, Dubai's tower of corporate spooks
Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.