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The Corporate Intelligence Gazette
K2, Michelin and AZ Security

Updated on 17.06.2026 at 09:35 GMT Reading time 2 min

Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.

New YorkK2 acquires AI firm from Kroll-affiliated VC group

ParisEx-ANSSI official replaces former DGSE executive as Michelin's security chief

ParisAZ Security secures lucrative UAE Paris embassy contract

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Brussels, a hub for Chinese spies (1/3).
France, UAE Behind a French-Emirati rapprochement over Rafale's future
A Rafale fighter jet at the Dubai Airshow in 2025.
United Kingdom British intel firm Control Risks on the hunt for external investors France, United States Palantir vs. French PM: behind the scenes of a tit for tat PR war
French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu in Paris, on 11 June 2026.
China Solomon Islands' secret security deal with Beijing survives change of government
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale in Canberra, on 2 June 2026.

Related topics to this article

Headlines

Brussels, a hub for Chinese spies (2/3).
Deep Dive | China, European Union, France China's learned European influence network Deep Dive | China, European Union From seduction to disdain, EU diplomacy grapples with China
Brussels, a hub for Chinese spies (1/3).
France, UAE Behind a French-Emirati rapprochement over Rafale's future
A Rafale fighter jet at the Dubai Airshow in 2025.
United Kingdom British intel firm Control Risks on the hunt for external investors France, United States Palantir vs. French PM: behind the scenes of a tit for tat PR war
French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu in Paris, on 11 June 2026.
China Solomon Islands' secret security deal with Beijing survives change of government
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale in Canberra, on 2 June 2026.

Related topics to this article

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