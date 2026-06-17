With the arrival of its new CEO, the company is bringing back the idea of external financing, which was first mooted a few years ago.
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United Kingdom, United States
Major restructuring underway at Control Risks
Bill Udell's appointment as new CEO of Control Risks Group following Nick Allan's ouster is just the tip of the iceberg in an ongoing internal reorganisation at the group.
France
French leader in private intelligence ADIT looks to foreign acquisitions
A year after restructuring its shareholder base and promising strong growth, ADIT is looking to acquire companies in France and abroad. Government agency Business France could even be among its targets.
The Corporate Intelligence Gazette
Ex-minister at ADIT, CIA veteran for aiNTEL, EU chooses Page Group
Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.
ParisFormer minister set to join ADIT
WashingtonCIA veteran for aiNTEL
Tel AvivPage Group continues to ensure security for EU delegation in Israel
The Corporate Intelligence Gazette
Hanuman Partners, Erys, Control Risks, Salveo, Putala Strategies
Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.