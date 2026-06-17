United Kingdom

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British intel firm Control Risks on the hunt for external investors

By Théo Sou and Michael Sweeney
Reading time 2 min

With the arrival of its new CEO, the company is bringing back the idea of external financing, which was first mooted a few years ago.

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The Corporate Intelligence Gazette
Hanuman Partners, Erys, Control Risks, Salveo, Putala Strategies

Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.

London/ManilaHanuman partners still on Sulu case despite major legal defeat

ParisErys wins Hermes contract

KyivControl Risks advising OECD in Ukraine

ParisBenjamin Griveaux rises ranks at ADIT

Washington/BucharestLobbyist close to Trump to boost European LNG project
LogoSubscribers only 14.01.2026

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The Corporate Intelligence Gazette | France, United States K2, Michelin and AZ Security

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Headlines

Brussels, a hub for Chinese spies (2/3).
Deep Dive | China, European Union, France China's learned European influence network France, UAE Behind a French-Emirati rapprochement over Rafale's future
A Rafale fighter jet at the Dubai Airshow in 2025.
France, United States Palantir vs. French PM: behind the scenes of a tit for tat PR war
French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu in Paris, on 11 June 2026.
China Solomon Islands' secret security deal with Beijing survives change of government
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale in Canberra, on 2 June 2026.
The Corporate Intelligence Gazette | France, United States K2, Michelin and AZ Security

Related topics to this article

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