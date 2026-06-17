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France, UAE
Behind a French-Emirati rapprochement over Rafale's future

By Pierre Gastineau and Théo Sou
Reading time 3 min
A Rafale fighter jet at the Dubai Airshow in 2025.
A Rafale fighter jet at the Dubai Airshow in 2025. © Amr Alfiky/Reuters

The official scrapping of the landmark Franco-German fighter jet project has prompted Paris to speed up its search for new funding. Dassault has turned its focus towards the UAE, which is proving very receptive to these new developments.

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