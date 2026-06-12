Antakya, a large Turkish restaurant that opened in Juba's diplomatic quarter in 2024, is patronised by Western diplomats stationed in the city, as well as local security and defence figures.
When the Turkish restaurant, Antakya, opened its doors in Juba in October 2024, it caused a minor stir among the foreign diplomatic and security community based in the South Sudanese capital. Erdem Mutaf, who was the Turkish ambassador at the time, gave a speech in front of the numerous officials from other Western embassies, including Washington, Paris
Read also
France, Italy, Turkey
Erdogan and Macron negotiate air defence mega-contract ahead of NATO summit
After a long wait on the part of the Turkish leadership, plans to co-produce the French-Italian SAMP/T surface-to-air system in Turkey are taking shape. The potential deal, from its technical to its diplomatic aspects, is expected to be on the agenda at the military alliance's summit in July.
Turkey
Small Turkish drone manufacturers trying to break into export market
While equipping the Turkish military with drones remains the preserve of the country's large public groups, small private manufacturers are stepping up efforts to boost their export sales.