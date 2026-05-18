France, Italy, Turkey

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Gaza International Peace Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on 13 October 2025. © Yoan Valat/Pool/EPA/MaxPPP

After a long wait on the part of the Turkish leadership, plans to co-produce the French-Italian SAMP/T surface-to-air system in Turkey are taking shape. The potential deal, from its technical to its diplomatic aspects, is expected to be on the agenda at the military alliance's summit in July.

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