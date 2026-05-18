France, Italy, Turkey

After a long wait on the part of the Turkish leadership, plans to co-produce the French-Italian SAMP/T surface-to-air system in Turkey are taking shape. The potential deal, from its technical to its diplomatic aspects, is expected to be on the agenda at the military alliance's summit in July.
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France, Turkey
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Spotlight | Saudi Arabia, Turkey
Turkey in lead to build Neom's 'Steel Dome'
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