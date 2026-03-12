While stationed in northern Europe as part of a NATO deployment, the Anadolu maritime task force has received instructions to return to Turkey to deal with the situation in the Middle East.
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Spy Way of Life | South Sudan
Antakya, a Turkish hub for parallel diplomacy in South Sudan
Antakya, a large Turkish restaurant that opened in Juba's diplomatic quarter in 2024, is patronised by Western diplomats stationed in the city, as well as local security and defence figures.
France
Paris representation scarce at Antalya Diplomacy Forum
As relations remain cool between Paris and Ankara, France has decided not to mobilise top level envoys for the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, sending only former French PM Laurent Fabius to the annual event held from 17 to 19 April in the Turkish coastal town.
Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE
Gulf defences lack ecosystem to deploy Ukrainian interceptor drones
While Ukrainian interceptor drones are attracting interest from Gulf monarchies, their effectiveness relies on wider technological infrastructure. Data fusion, acoustic sensors and electronic warfare constitute an operational architecture that the region's militaries do not yet have.
Saudi Arabia, Ukraine
Aramco seeks Ukrainian expertise to counter Tehran's Shahed-136 drones
With energy infrastructure in the Gulf increasingly targeted by drone strikes, Saudi oil giant Aramco is quietly exploring technologies developed by Kyiv on the battlefield. Discussions are already underway with contacts close to Ukrainian military intelligence.
Spotlight | Israel
How Benjamin Netanyahu carefully crafted a team to strike Iran
Once surrounded by armed forces chiefs opposed to military action in Iran, the Israeli prime minister took advantage of the turmoil that followed the 7 October attacks to place his men in key positions. This gave him free rein to strike against the Islamic Republic and put his long-desired war plans to execution.
Iraq, United States
Washington pressures Kurdistan security forces to take part in Iranian war effort
President Donald Trump has warned Kurdish leaders in Iraq that US funding for security forces could be cut if they do not help US and Israeli war efforts against the Iranian regime.
Israel, Syria, Turkey
Turkish electronic warfare resources used in Syrian rebel offensive
Ankara made a major contribution to neutralising the military telecommunications of Bashar al-Assad's regime thanks to its interception and jamming tech.