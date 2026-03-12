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Turkey
Ankara orders its flagship navy vessel to head homeward

The Turkish amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu taking part in a NATO exercise, in Emden, Germany, on 8 February 2026.
The Turkish amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu taking part in a NATO exercise, in Emden, Germany, on 8 February 2026. © Imago/diebildwerft/MaxPPP

While stationed in northern Europe as part of a NATO deployment, the Anadolu maritime task force has received instructions to return to Turkey to deal with the situation in the Middle East.

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Ali al-Thawadi, Qatar’s adviser on strategic affairs at the UN headquarters in New York, on 11 September 2025.
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