While equipping the Turkish military with drones remains the preserve of the country's large public groups, small private manufacturers are stepping up efforts to boost their export sales.
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Turkey
Mystery remains over provenance of Turkish drones used in India-Pakistan clashes
India claims Pakistan used Turkish Songar drones during the May conflict between the two countries. But the manufacturer itself claims not to have sold any such aircraft to Pakistan and has launched an investigation into the matter.
Turkey, UAE
Integration of Emirati missiles on Turkish drones not quite what it seems
Drone manufacturer Baykar exhibited several missiles from Abu Dhabi's defence conglomerate at the Turkish defence exhibition in Istanbul last week. The showcase was, however, more of a public relations exercise than a sign of a real integration plan.
Turkey
Ankara secretly sponsoring Uzbekistan's drone development
Tashkent is developing its tactical drone innovation and production capabilities with active support from Ankara, which is helping train engineers at the Uzbek Lochin state research and production centre.
Turkey, UAE
Doha and Abu Dhabi's Turkish defence rivalry, part 2: EDGE making inroads with Ankara defence flagships
Qatari defence conglomerate Barzan Holdings is expanding its presence within Ankara's defence industry. Meanwhile, the Emirates' EDGE Group is also making a beeline for Turkish defence flagships.
Spotlight | Qatar, Turkey
Doha and Abu Dhabi's Turkish defence rivalry, part 1: Pavo Group, Barzan Holdings' partner of choice
Qatar's parastatal defence conglomerate Barzan Holdings has stepped up its foreign acquisitions, including buying a slice of Turkish defence firm Pavo Group. This gives Doha access to a range of much-needed technologies.
Turkey, UAE
Turkey's Pavo Group cements defence ties between Abu Dhabi and Ankara
The Turkish firm Pavo Group has quietly joined forces with UAE defence conglomerate EDGE Group in a move that underlines Abu Dhabi's rapprochement with the Turkish defence industry.
Germany, Saudi Arabia, Turkey
Saudi go-between for Turkish and German defence firms on the rise in MbS's inner circle
The CEO of Intra Defense Technologies, Salman Al Shathry, has been appointed head of Saudi's first committee for private defence contractors. Nurtured by Mohammed bin Salman's closest advisers, his ascent continues at the heart of Riyadh's strategic plans.