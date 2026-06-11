Saudi Arabia, United States

The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off today, with a senior figure from US domestic intelligence heading up stadium security. Saudi Arabia, which has close ties with this individual, may pick his brains when organising its own World Cup in 2034.
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Saudi Arabia
Saying no to MbS: top consultants take on new role reining in gigaproject excesses
Construction industry players are agonising over how to curb over-ambitious infrastructure plans personally approved by the Saudi crown prince. Specialised consultancies, some headed by influential local families, are helping to break the bad news.
Saudi Arabia
MbS-backed defence industry putting up resistance to Aramco's self-defence plans
GAMI and SAMI, the bodies set up by Mohammed bin Salman to equip Saudi Arabia's defence forces, are under increasing internal pressure. Weakened by Iranian attacks, the Saudi national oil company Aramco is looking to set up its own anti-drone unit, having already developed in-house programmes in the naval and secure telecoms sectors.
Spotlight | Saudi Arabia
End of The Line? Saudi's Neom mega-project grinds to halt
Officially, work on Mohammed bin Salman's desert giga-project is continuing as planned. However, some contractors are having to tell their shareholders that their work has completely stopped.
Saudi Arabia
From Riyadh to Paris, the sprawling business networks of MbS's would-be deputy crown princes
The candidates for this strategic position, who are each hoping to be Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's pick, all have a foot in business. Intelligence Online takes a closer look at the extensive networks of this new generation of Saudi's ruling clan.
Spotlight | Saudi Arabia
SPL football: European agents squeezing clubs over players' potential 'tax traps'
Becoming a football superpower, part 8: With tax-free salaries a big lure for elite sportsmen in the Kingdom, the issue of "home-country" liabilities is now becoming a wage bargaining tool during contract negotiations, Intelligence Online has learned.
Saudi Arabia
Stadium builders send contract specialists to Riyadh to avoid repeat of Qatar 2022 venue arbitration
Becoming a football superpower, part 6 – With contractors badly burnt from their experience in Doha, where costly design changes were imposed on firms mid-way through construction, construction firms in the Gulf are reinforcing their legal and contracting teams ahead of stadium tendering for the 2034 World Cup.