China, France, United States

A Chinese national was arrested in France on 14 April following an extradition request from the US authorities. Beijing is now putting pressure on Paris to block the proceedings.
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Saudi Arabia, United States
Ex-FBI heavyweight with Saudi links overseeing security for 2026 World Cup
The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off today, with a senior figure from US domestic intelligence heading up stadium security. Saudi Arabia, which has close ties with this individual, may pick his brains when organising its own World Cup in 2034.
Spotlight | United States
New battle brewing in Washington over counter-intelligence
The US House of Representatives has revised its ambitious plan to centralise counter-intelligence within the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). Things have changed since the idea was first raised last year, with the ODNI and FBI weakened, and no competing proposal in the Senate.
Belize, United States
FBI targets Belize bank in money laundering probe amid port dispute
The federal agency is looking into whether Belize's Atlantic Bank and its owner violated anti-money laundering concerns. The State Department has also taken an interest in the case.
China, France
EU slaps sanctions on hackers linked to Chinese intelligence services
The European Union has imposed sanctions on two Chinese companies involved in cyber-espionage. One of them, I-Soon, has been under scrutiny by the US and UK authorities for the past year.