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Saudi Arabia
Saying no to MbS: top consultants take on new role reining in gigaproject excesses

By Michael Sweeney
Reading time 3 minutes
A view of the stadium models on display as part of the exhibition showcasing Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, in Riyadh, on 30 October 2024.
A view of the stadium models on display as part of the exhibition showcasing Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, in Riyadh, on 30 October 2024. © Fayez Nureldine/AFP

Construction industry players are agonising over how to curb over-ambitious infrastructure plans personally approved by the Saudi crown prince. Specialised consultancies, some headed by influential local families, are helping to break the bad news.

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