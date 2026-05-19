Construction industry players are agonising over how to curb over-ambitious infrastructure plans personally approved by the Saudi crown prince. Specialised consultancies, some headed by influential local families, are helping to break the bad news.
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Saudi Arabia
Riyadh turns to Belgian construction group in bid to move Qiddiya gigaproject forward
Amid widespread delays in the Vision 2030 programme, officials overseeing the vast Qiddiya entertainment site near Riyadh have asked Belgium's Besix for a proposal to help build its planned e-sports venue.
Spotlight | Saudi Arabia
MbS faces delicate balancing act as he prepares to succeed King Salman
The cabinet reshuffle that shook up Saudi security circles on 12 February is just a prelude to a wider transformation, with other moves in the works. Such changes at the top of the regime aim to consolidate Mohammed bin Salman's succession to the throne.
Spotlight | Saudi Arabia, United States
Trump and MbS reach deal on mega-contract for Saudi nuclear programme
Mohammed bin Salman's high-profile visit to Washington on 18 November quietly sealed the future of Saudi Arabia's civil nuclear programme, which is expected to be led by South Korean group Kepco. Intelligence Online has the details.
Spotlight | Saudi Arabia
Future Saudi shipbuilding leader poised to tie in with MbS strategy
The Saudi company dedicated to creating the kingdom's sovereign naval industry is taking shape, including through the creation of a new joint venture with a Singaporean giant in the sector.
Spotlight | Saudi Arabia
End of The Line? Saudi's Neom mega-project grinds to halt
Officially, work on Mohammed bin Salman's desert giga-project is continuing as planned. However, some contractors are having to tell their shareholders that their work has completely stopped.