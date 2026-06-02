Saudi Arabia, Yemen

Saudi Arabia is tightening its grip on the country's military and security apparatus. A discreet military adviser is pulling the strings to consolidate Riyadh's control over the region in the face of the UAE's waning influence and the Houthi rebels.
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Yemen
UN in secret negotiations with Houthis to release staff
The United Nations is doing all it can to keep channels of communication open with the Houthis in a bid to secure the release of staff members being held by the proto-state. They are accused of collaborating with foreign intelligence services.
Iran, Yemen
What now for the Houthis in the Red Sea?
Western and Israeli intelligence services remain on alert over the possibility of the Houthis entering the war on Tehran's side. Several hypotheses are being floated on what tactics the Yemeni Iran-backed rebels, who have significant naval capabilities, might use.