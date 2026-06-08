The Emirati armed forces left a large quantity of weapons behind after their hasty retreat from the country. Intelligence services have attempted to track them down, only to find that some of these arms have fallen in the hands of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula.
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Saudi Arabia, Yemen
Falah al-Shahrani, Riyadh's man in Yemen
Saudi Arabia is tightening its grip on the country's military and security apparatus. A discreet military adviser is pulling the strings to consolidate Riyadh's control over the region in the face of the UAE's waning influence and the Houthi rebels.
Spotlight | Yemen
US, Israel mum after strikes on two strategic Houthi military sites
Although Israel has not yet officially responded to symbolic Houthi rocket attacks following the assassination of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei, a series of blasts at rebel military sites suggest possible covert operations.
Jordan, Yemen
Jordanian intelligence's secret pact with Houthis
Houthi rebels have finally entered the war on Iran's side by launching strikes on Tel Aviv. While the region's alliances seem clearly defined, Jordan – an ally of the US and Israel – maintains unofficial communication channels with the Yemeni group through its General Intelligence Directorate.
Spotlight | Yemen
Riyadh gradually winning round pro-UAE militias
In its attempt to swiftly gain control of the crisis in Yemen, Saudi Arabia is trying to lure UAE-backed militias in the south. To do so, Riyadh is collaborating closely with Oman, which does not look favourably on having Saudi proxies' boots close to its borders.
Spotlight | France, Yemen
TotalEnergies caught in crossfire between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi in Yemen
Following Riyadh's lightning military campaign to push Abu Dhabi out of southern Yemen, France's main strategic asset in the country has fallen under Saudi control.
Yemen
Hadramaut edges towards war as Riyadh- and Abu Dhabi-backed factions mobilise
Hadramaut, an oil-rich region in southern Yemen, is on the brink of war. Two factions, one backed by Riyadh and the other by Abu Dhabi, have recently mobilised their troops.