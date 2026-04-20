The United Nations is doing all it can to keep channels of communication open with the Houthis in a bid to secure the release of staff members being held by the proto-state. They are accused of collaborating with foreign intelligence services.
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Yemen
The senior military defector helping Houthis take Yemen's third city
Taiz is being besieged by the Shia rebels. The western front fell quickly because of divisions within loyalist forces, and now the city in the Yemeni highlands has been swiftly encircled largely thanks to the defection of a former military officer familiar with the area.
Saudi Arabia, Yemen
Saudi ammo being sold on Houthi-controlled arms markets in Yemen
Ammunition manufactured in Brazil for the Saudi army is now being sold in Houthi-controlled arms markets in Sana'a. Intelligence Online has mapped the routes by which it is being transported to rebel-held territories.
Yemen
Behind the launch of the new Houthi militia styled after Iran's Basij
As the US and Iran trade strikes once again, the Houthis recently announced the creation of its "General Mobilisation Forces", modeled on Iran's state-backed Basij militia. Intelligence Online has gathered details on the organisation, whose aim is to tighten control over the population.
Saudi Arabia, Yemen
Falah al-Shahrani, Riyadh's man in Yemen
Saudi Arabia is tightening its grip on the country's military and security apparatus. A discreet military adviser is pulling the strings to consolidate Riyadh's control over the region in the face of the UAE's waning influence and the Houthi rebels.
Spotlight | Yemen
US, Israel mum after strikes on two strategic Houthi military sites
Although Israel has not yet officially responded to symbolic Houthi rocket attacks following the assassination of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei, a series of blasts at rebel military sites suggest possible covert operations.
Jordan, Yemen
Jordanian intelligence's secret pact with Houthis
Houthi rebels have finally entered the war on Iran's side by launching strikes on Tel Aviv. While the region's alliances seem clearly defined, Jordan – an ally of the US and Israel – maintains unofficial communication channels with the Yemeni group through its General Intelligence Directorate.
Spotlight | Yemen
Houthi strikes on Israel spark internal divisions within Iran-allied group
Cracks have appeared within the Houthi movement in the wake of several missile strikes against Israel over the past five days. Several senior members of the organisation claim they were not consulted about the launch of those attacks.
Iran, Yemen
What now for the Houthis in the Red Sea?
Western and Israeli intelligence services remain on alert over the possibility of the Houthis entering the war on Tehran's side. Several hypotheses are being floated on what tactics the Yemeni Iran-backed rebels, who have significant naval capabilities, might use.
Yemen
Inside the neighbourhood secrets of Houthi intelligence
Intelligence Online has seen confidential documents from the Houthi interior ministry revealing a policing network set up in areas under the group's control and the extent of fears of infiltration by Mossad and CIA moles.