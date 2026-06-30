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UAE
Turmoil reigns within Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohammed's R&D defence ecosystem

By Grégory Priolon and Théo Sou
Reading time 3 min

The Technology Innovation Institute, an institution focused on creating a sovereign R&D ecosystem to support the UAE's defence sector, is undergoing serious upheaval. A power struggle within the institute's senior leadership lies at the root of this turmoil.

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Xenia Fedorova at the Paris Book Fair on 12 April 2025.
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The South Korean Navy's conventional Shin Chaeho submarine seen here off the southern port city of Busan, on 26 September 2025.
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