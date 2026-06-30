The Technology Innovation Institute, an institution focused on creating a sovereign R&D ecosystem to support the UAE's defence sector, is undergoing serious upheaval. A power struggle within the institute's senior leadership lies at the root of this turmoil.
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Turkey, UAE
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UAE
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Deep Dive | UAE
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UAE
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