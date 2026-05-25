Saudi Arabia, UAE

A succession of exposés concerning the Emirati and Saudi response to Iranian aggression has been fuelling speculation over negative PR campaigns.
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The Agencies' Gazette
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Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.
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Spotlight | UAE, Ukraine
Abu Dhabi secures exclusive rights to Ukrainian Shahed interceptors
The United Arab Emirates has secured exclusive access to the Shahed drone interceptors made by Ukraine's Skyfall, beating out Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The first deliveries arrived last week, but their deployment is hampered by a lack of operators and incomplete integration into local command systems.
UAE
UAE strikes Iran, but homegrown weapons nowhere to be seen
For the first time ever, the UAE carried out direct strikes against Iran at the height of the conflict. But faced with urgent operational needs, Abu Dhabi turned to foreign platforms, whilst those developed by its own EDGE Group remained on the sidelines.