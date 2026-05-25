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Saudi Arabia, UAE
Speculation mounts over media briefing war between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh

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A succession of exposés concerning the Emirati and Saudi response to Iranian aggression has been fuelling speculation over negative PR campaigns.

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Headlines

Stockholm has acquired five Pelican satellites from US firm Planet Labs.
Spotlight | Sweden Stockholm poised to become leading European geospatial intel player United States Clouds gather over the ODNI in Gabbard's wake
Tulsi Gabbard, the outgoing director of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
France, Switzerland With Alpstar, Bern hopes to end its reliance on French imagery France, Thailand Plane engines seized in France set to be given to sanctioned Russian-Thai firm Germany Recent promotions fuel resentment among BND staff as new overhaul looms
Martin Jaeger, BND director since September 2025, has launched a major reform of the service.
Iraq, United States Washington reinforces security cooperation with Baghdad

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Headlines

Stockholm has acquired five Pelican satellites from US firm Planet Labs.
Spotlight | Sweden Stockholm poised to become leading European geospatial intel player United States Clouds gather over the ODNI in Gabbard's wake
Tulsi Gabbard, the outgoing director of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
France, Switzerland With Alpstar, Bern hopes to end its reliance on French imagery France, Thailand Plane engines seized in France set to be given to sanctioned Russian-Thai firm Germany Recent promotions fuel resentment among BND staff as new overhaul looms
Martin Jaeger, BND director since September 2025, has launched a major reform of the service.
Iraq, United States Washington reinforces security cooperation with Baghdad

Related topics to this article

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