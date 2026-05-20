Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.
Abu DhabiGovernment media office engages FGS
Washington CIA cyber directorate veteran launches consultancy
ParisSaint-Gobain seeks new head of security
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United States
US intelligence seeks to beef up space-based sensor architecture
Beijing's rapid progress and a growing number of space-based threats have prompted Washington to launch an initiative for the strategic development of space-based sensors for the intelligence community.
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Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, AI diplomat
Tahnoon bin Zayed, AI master strategist (2/4): The UAE's National Security Adviser has deployed gargantuan sums of money in his efforts to make Abu Dhabi a global AI player. But he has also shown an ability to adapt to the geopolitical weather.