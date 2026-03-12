Saudi Arabia, Ukraine

With energy infrastructure in the Gulf increasingly targeted by drone strikes, Saudi oil giant Aramco is quietly exploring technologies developed by Kyiv on the battlefield. Discussions are already underway with contacts close to Ukrainian military intelligence.
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Spotlight | Saudi Arabia
Riyadh in talks with Chinese manufacturers over low-cost anti-drone tech
In search of lower-cost air defence systems, and supplier diversification, Saudi military chiefs are said to have been speaking to Chinese defence groups about counter-UAV products.
Spotlight | UAE, Ukraine
Abu Dhabi secures exclusive rights to Ukrainian Shahed interceptors
The United Arab Emirates has secured exclusive access to the Shahed drone interceptors made by Ukraine's Skyfall, beating out Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The first deliveries arrived last week, but their deployment is hampered by a lack of operators and incomplete integration into local command systems.
Africa, UAE, Ukraine
Kyiv, a new recruitment hub for DRC's drone war
People linked to Global Security Services Group are recruiting Latin American First-Person View drone operators in Ukraine who have served on the front against Russia. An initial contingent of these pilots was recently flown to the Kivu region, in Democratic Republic of Congo.
Ukraine
SBU blocks Ukrainian drone manufacturers from exporting, especially to Gulf states
Kyiv's domestic intelligence service has ordered Ukrainian manufacturers of drones and interception equipment to cease all commercial exports outside the state framework. This move comes as Gulf nations urgently seek technology to protect themselves from strikes by Tehran.
China, United States
Beijing increasingly distanced from International Energy Agency as US stamps its authority
China is one of 13 association countries which have historically sent energy analysts to work at the IEA and delegates to attend events. But its relationship with the Paris-based body has begun to fray.
Iran, Russia
Shahed-136: Kyiv says Russia stepping up Iran technology transfers
Ukrainian military intelligence has reported a sharp uptick in scientific cooperation between Moscow and Tehran around the Shahed-136 programme. Discussions are centred on Russia's Verba missiles, tested onboard the drones in Ukraine, as well as new sensors and on-board AI.
UAE, Ukraine
In first operation abroad, Ukrainian drone operators intercept Shahed drones over the UAE
Operators from Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, deployed urgently from Lviv, intercepted on 12 March several Shahed-136 drones targeting oil infrastructure in Dubai. This mission marks the first operational deployment of these capabilities outside Ukraine.
Qatar, Ukraine
Kyiv-Doha antidrone cooperation hits snag over Mirage fleet
The small team of anti-drone specialists dispatched a few days ago by Kyiv to Doha to assist Qatar against drones launched by Iran is seeing its progress hampered by defence industry negotiations.
The Agencies' Gazette
Musical chairs at the ODNI, Tracfin advisers, Ukraine's GUR, Iranian Kurdish forces
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
USTulsi Gabbard expands legal affairs office
FranceAnti-money laundering body seeking legal adviser
UkraineOpsec issue at military intelligence
IranKurdish parties move towards a joint structure
Saudi Arabia
Aramco steps in to bolster Saudi security amid delays to major communications project
While the large-scale defence communications programme remains delayed, Aramco Digital deployed a civil network in January. This will be used by the kingdom's security agencies pending delivery of the flagship defence project.
France, Ukraine
Alta Ares begins mass production of interceptor drones in France
French defence company Alta Ares is set to launch large-scale production of a VTOL interceptor drone on 30 October. It is one of two new models designed to counter Russian drones and destined to reinforce defences on NATO's eastern flank.