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Saudi Arabia, Ukraine
Aramco seeks Ukrainian expertise to counter Tehran's Shahed-136 drones

By Grégory Priolon
Reading time 3 min
Interceptor drones developed by Ukrainian company Skyfall.
Interceptor drones developed by Ukrainian company Skyfall. © Intelligence Online

With energy infrastructure in the Gulf increasingly targeted by drone strikes, Saudi oil giant Aramco is quietly exploring technologies developed by Kyiv on the battlefield. Discussions are already underway with contacts close to Ukrainian military intelligence.

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