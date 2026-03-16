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The Agencies' Gazette
Musical chairs at the ODNI, Tracfin advisers, Ukraine's GUR, Iranian Kurdish forces

Reading time 3 min

Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.

USTulsi Gabbard expands legal affairs office

FranceAnti-money laundering body seeking legal adviser

UkraineOpsec issue at military intelligence

IranKurdish parties move towards a joint structure

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The Agencies' Gazette
DGSI and Palantir, NSA reshuffle, US base in Micronesia, police-gendarmerie friction in France

Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.

FrancePalantir still banned in some DGSI divisions, despite contract renewal

USQuiet reshuffle at head of NSA's military arm

MicronesiaUS lawyer to oversee talks on Yap base expansion

FranceSDAO's rise irks police
LogoSubscribers only 13.04.2026

The Agencies' Gazette
1st RPIMa's new boss, London and disinformation, Berlin and Syrian services, KMT leader in Beijing

Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.

FranceThe next 1st RPIMa commander, HEC and Institut Montaigne fellow

UKLondon follows Paris et al in fight against disinformation

GermanyBerlin forced to rely on Syrian authorities

China/TaiwanBehind KMT chairwoman's invite to Beijing
LogoSubscribers only 06.04.2026

Headlines

Ali al-Thawadi, Qatar’s adviser on strategic affairs at the UN headquarters in New York, on 11 September 2025.
Spymaster | Qatar After Gaza, Qatari 'dealmaker' Ali al-Thawadi eyes second win with Iran file Belgium, France, Vietnam Hanoi uses diplomacy and its 'united front' to tap into Europe's AI and nuclear tech China Beijing beefs up strategic coastline surveillance
A view of Rizhao Port in the Chinese province of Shandong, overlooking the Yellow Sea, on 1 September 2025.
United States, Uzbekistan Little-known US group buys Uzbek state-owned telecom firm for $350m France DGSE's clandestine Action Service hunts for new post-presidential chief

Related topics to this article

Headlines

Ali al-Thawadi, Qatar’s adviser on strategic affairs at the UN headquarters in New York, on 11 September 2025.
Spymaster | Qatar After Gaza, Qatari 'dealmaker' Ali al-Thawadi eyes second win with Iran file Belgium, France, Vietnam Hanoi uses diplomacy and its 'united front' to tap into Europe's AI and nuclear tech China Beijing beefs up strategic coastline surveillance
A view of Rizhao Port in the Chinese province of Shandong, overlooking the Yellow Sea, on 1 September 2025.
United States, Uzbekistan Little-known US group buys Uzbek state-owned telecom firm for $350m France DGSE's clandestine Action Service hunts for new post-presidential chief

Related topics to this article

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