Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
USTulsi Gabbard expands legal affairs office
FranceAnti-money laundering body seeking legal adviser
UkraineOpsec issue at military intelligence
IranKurdish parties move towards a joint structure
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United States
How US intelligence is tackling biotechnology challenge
The technologies deployed for the safe and secure industrial use of biological materials are emerging as a priority area for the US intelligence community, which is having to adapt to keep pace with Beijing's rapid progress.
The Agencies' Gazette
DGSI and Palantir, NSA reshuffle, US base in Micronesia, police-gendarmerie friction in France
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
FrancePalantir still banned in some DGSI divisions, despite contract renewal
USQuiet reshuffle at head of NSA's military arm
MicronesiaUS lawyer to oversee talks on Yap base expansion
FranceSDAO's rise irks police
The Agencies' Gazette
1st RPIMa's new boss, London and disinformation, Berlin and Syrian services, KMT leader in Beijing
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
FranceThe next 1st RPIMa commander, HEC and Institut Montaigne fellow
UKLondon follows Paris et al in fight against disinformation
GermanyBerlin forced to rely on Syrian authorities
China/TaiwanBehind KMT chairwoman's invite to Beijing
The Corporate Intelligence Gazette
Changes at Orange Marine, Soitec, US spies' HR goes private
Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.
ParisFormer Comcyber boss joins Orange Marine
WashingtonHR director for spies moves into private sector
GrenobleSemiconductor specialist Soitec seeks new security director
Spotlight | United States
Trump shifts position on key surveillance law as debate heats up in Congress
As an April deadline on Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act approaches, the Trump administration wants to extend the law, while some US Senators are pushing for changes to ensure Americans more privacy.
Saudi Arabia, Ukraine
Aramco seeks Ukrainian expertise to counter Tehran's Shahed-136 drones
With energy infrastructure in the Gulf increasingly targeted by drone strikes, Saudi oil giant Aramco is quietly exploring technologies developed by Kyiv on the battlefield. Discussions are already underway with contacts close to Ukrainian military intelligence.
Iraq, United States
Washington pressures Kurdistan security forces to take part in Iranian war effort
President Donald Trump has warned Kurdish leaders in Iraq that US funding for security forces could be cut if they do not help US and Israeli war efforts against the Iranian regime.
France, Ukraine
GUR left red-faced over South American volunteers' alleged abuses within their own ranks
Several units linked to Ukrainian military intelligence and made up of volunteers from South America stand accused of crimes committed against their own members. The alleged abuses have sparked fear and confusion among the ranks, and also caused embarrassment for the GUR leadership.
United States
Departure of Tulsi Gabbard ally deals further blow to strategic analysis at ODNI
The chairman of the National Intelligence Council, whose views are aligned with those of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, has stepped down, making it the second time in less than a year that the intelligence community's highest analytical body is left without a leader.
Iran
Iran's Kurdish opposition parties ponder next move
The Iranian Kurdish movement, prone to using civil and clandestine actions against the regime, is now considering a military alliance between its different factions in response to the mass protests across the country.
France
Finance ministry's Tracfin urges banks to file fewer SARs
Faced with an influx of suspicious activity reports and lacking a big data tool to process them, the French finance ministry's anti-money laundering unit in late 2025 asked the banking sector to restrict the number of SARs it files.
France
Tracfin in crisis mode after damaging media reports
The French financy ministry's anti-money laundering unit, which introduced tighter security measures earlier this year, is struggling to contain the fallout from news articles published in October questioning its integrity and links with the United Arab Emirates.
France
Finance ministry's Tracfin strengthens its 'R' intelligence division
The anti-money laundering agency's secretive unit has just been joined by an executive from the DGSE foreign intelligence agency, illustrating the growing ties between both services.
Spotlight | France
French financial intelligence in major reboot after Tracfin boss ousted
The ousting of the director of France's Tracfin anti-money laundering unit comes amid manoeuvring to reorganise intelligence gathering at the finance ministry. Battles for influence are being fought between the financial spies, the spearheads of the 'economic sovereignty' so dear to the government.